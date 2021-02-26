Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $228.37. 19,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,777. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.70.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

