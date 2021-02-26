APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APA Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. APA Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

