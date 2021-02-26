Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 788,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,531. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

