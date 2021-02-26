Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 788,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,531. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

