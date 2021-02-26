Aperio Group LLC Acquires 25,846 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

