Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

