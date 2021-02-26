Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

