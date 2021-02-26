Aperio Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.26% of Murphy Oil worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

