Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,540 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.