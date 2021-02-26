Aperio Group LLC Sells 40,620 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,620 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Westpac Banking by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.96 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

