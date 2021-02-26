Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) PT Raised to $28.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.