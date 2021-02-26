apM Coin Market Cap Achieves $7.95 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

