Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of APPN opened at $168.97 on Thursday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -307.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

