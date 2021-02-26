Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,332 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 302.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 70.5% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 317.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 240.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 835,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

