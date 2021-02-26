Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.