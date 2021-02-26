Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 1,295 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $30,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $10,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05.

On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $36,938.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $9,439.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $10,150.95.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

Shares of APLT stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The company has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

