Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 191,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 136,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Specifically, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares in the company, valued at $101,400.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $726,558 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.