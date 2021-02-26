APY.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $47.09 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $327,825.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00481268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00080578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00469873 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,041,396 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Token Trading

