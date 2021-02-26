Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 133,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $325.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

