Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 7.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,183,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,350,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

