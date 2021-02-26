Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post $2.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $3.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

