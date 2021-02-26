Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.33. 479,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 539,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.