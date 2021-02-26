Ardagh Group’s (ARD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

ARD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

