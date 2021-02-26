Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($10.00) Per Share

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.00) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.29).

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,602. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,238,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

