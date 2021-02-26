Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $411.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $411.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $25,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

