Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $294.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $280.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.02 and a 200 day moving average of $258.49. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock worth $80,464,272. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

