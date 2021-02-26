Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BATS:GSEW opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.