Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 133.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

