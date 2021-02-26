Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $637,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,539 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.