Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

