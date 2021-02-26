Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 101.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

