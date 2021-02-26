Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $535.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

