Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.23–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

ARLO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $535.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

