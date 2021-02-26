Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 5.9%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $78.30. 479,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 525,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

