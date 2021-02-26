Arweave Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.73 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Arweave has a total market cap of $359.39 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00022557 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00724608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

