ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $80.00 on Monday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 3.70.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

