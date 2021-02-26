Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 574,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,175. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

