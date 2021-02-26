AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,096 ($92.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £93.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,471.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,982.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

