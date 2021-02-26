Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Power.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

