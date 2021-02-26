Atlantis Japan Growth Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.17 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AJG opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.50.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

