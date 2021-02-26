Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,514 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

