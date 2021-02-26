Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 9%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.78. 6,396,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 33,055,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

