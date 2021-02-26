AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.16 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,430. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $67.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.