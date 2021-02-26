AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 on April 8th

AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 78,795 shares of AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th.

About AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX)

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

