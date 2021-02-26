Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

