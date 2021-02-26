Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

VV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

