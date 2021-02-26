Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.34 and its 200 day moving average is $343.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,747 shares of company stock worth $19,397,814 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

