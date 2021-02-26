Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.