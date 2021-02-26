Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

