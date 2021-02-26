Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

